GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana.

Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street.

According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by the woman.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man was in front of the home with apparent gunshot wounds. The woman told police she had fired her weapon, but was uncertain if she had struck the man.

The man was later declared dead by the Lake County Coroner Officers.

The shooting is under investigation.