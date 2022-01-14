Gary school board member shot, killed at bar he owned

GARY, Ind. — A Gary school board member and businessman was shot and killed early Friday morning at the bar he owned.

Police responded to The Blue Room bar, located in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue at around 3 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

When Gary police officers arrived, they found bar owner Norman Bailey, 60, lying on the floor deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 20 minutes later, officers received a call from Methodist Hospital saying a 28-year-old man was being treated after he was also shot at the bar.

In addition to owning the The Blue Room, Bailey served on Gary School Corporation’s advisory school board and volunteered his time in the community.

“Norman was like, a pillar of the city, he was a good guy. He would give the shirt off his back to you. You know what I’m saying?” said friend Carey Crawford. “He would help any-and-everybody.”

Mayor Jerome Prince vowed that Gary police will use all available resources to bring the suspect to justice.

“On behalf of my family and the City of Gary, I extend our deepest condolences and prayers for peace and comfort to the family and friends of Norman Bailey, who was tragically and senselessly taken from early this morning. Our Gary Police Department will use every tool available to bring the person or people responsible for this heinous act to justice. For many years, Mr. Bailey has been a highly respected and well liked businessman and community member. In business, he was a hands-on leader who showed the best our Gary community has to offer. As a public servant, including his time on the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board, Mr. Bailey showed his heart and love for his neighbors and the children throughout our City. And, on a personal level, I always looked forward to his warm smile and his insightful recommendations on how to make our community a better place. We all will miss him, but I know we’ll always be grateful to have made fond memories with Mr. Bailey.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 219 755-3855 or use Gary’s crime tip line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.