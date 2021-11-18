Gary police seek help finding elderly man last seen being put into own vehicle by 2 people

GARY, Ind. — Police are asking the public’s help with finding a missing elderly man last seeing being put into his own vehicle by two people at a Gary truck stop Wednesday morning.

Clyde Merriweather, 73, was last seen at Love’s Truck Stop, located at 3150 Grant St., at approximately 5:30 a.m. In security video, a man and woman were last seen putting Merriweather in the passenger seat of his own 2018 black Toyota Corolla with Indiana plate 179DVR.

Merriweather is 6’2″, approximately 185 lbs., with grey hair and brown eyes. Police said one of the persons of interest is a white man, early to mid 20s, approximately 5’9″ to 5’11” with a dark blue hoodie and dark jeans.

The woman is her early twenties wearing a pink-zipped hooded sweatshirt, white-striped skirt, black socks and was carrying black boots. She has long dark hair with a slim build and is approximately 5’4″-5’6″ tall.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 866-CRIME-GP or call 911.