Gary police officer shot; manhunt underway for suspect

GARY, Ind. — A Gary Police officer was shot Monday. Law enforcement is currently searching for the person responsible.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said the officer was in the area of 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street around 12:45 p.m. at the time shooting.

Authorities said the officer was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Gary police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit as well as Special Operations and Patrol Units are all assisting in the search.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.