Gary man to testify against co-defendants in deaths of 2 teens

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and agreed to testify against two co-defendants charged in the fatal shootings of two teenage boys.

Nineteen-year-old Elijah D. Robinson pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of residential entry in connection with last year’s killings of 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, who was not related to the defendant.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Robinson’s plea agreement calls for Lake County prosecutors to drop murder charges against him if he cooperates with authorities and testifies against 43-year-old Dawn M. Carden, and 36-year-old Alvino S. “Vino” Amaya.

(L to R) Dawn Carden, Alvino Amaya, Elijah D. Robinson

The incident happened in the 3900 block of West 51st Street on Oct. 16, 2020.

Both Gary residents face two murder counts.