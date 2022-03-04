Gary man convicted after execution-style killings of teen boys

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has been convicted in the 2020 killings of two teenage boys found shot to death in a Northwest Indiana home.

A Lake County jury found 37-year-old Alvino S. “Vino” Amaya guilty Thursday of two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement in the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend, 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll. The teens were slain execution-style in October 2020, in a residence near Griffith as Amaya was searching for a missing handgun, according to court documents.

Maxwell Kroll and Elijah Robinson

Amaya was one of three people charged in the teens’ killings. Elijah D. Robinson, who is not related to the victim, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last August. Dawn Carden, 42, was also charged.