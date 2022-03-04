Gary man convicted after execution-style killings of teen boys

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has been convicted in the 2020 killings of two teenage boys found shot to death in a Northwest Indiana home.
A Lake County jury found 37-year-old Alvino S. “Vino” Amaya guilty Thursday of two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement in the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend, 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll. The teens were slain execution-style in October 2020, in a residence near Griffith as Amaya was searching for a missing handgun, according to court documents.
Amaya was one of three people charged in the teens’ killings. Elijah D. Robinson, who is not related to the victim, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last August. Dawn Carden, 42, was also charged.