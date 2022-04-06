INDIANAPOLIS — A Gary man has been arrested and two other men are wanted on warrants in connection with a deadly shooting on I-465 in Indianapolis back in December.

At about 3:30 a.m. on December 13 of 2021, 28-year-old Miguel Emery was shot and killed while on I-465 North near 21st Street — just south of the Crawfordsville Road exit. Another man in Emery’s vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Indiana State Police said detectives have been examining evidence and following leads since the incident. This week, the Marion County prosecutor issued arrest warrants for three people believed to be connected to the shooting: 26-year-old Jasinto Carter, 22-year-old Dawan Tyrone Glenn Jr. and 21-year-old Briean Brown Jr.

Surveillance image of Brown’s alleged vehicle

On Tuesday, state police arrested Carter in Gary. He is charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Carter was taken to the Lake County Jail to be extradited to Marion County.

Glenn Jr. and Brown Jr. remain at large. Detectives believe both are in the Gary area, according to ISP, which added that both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Dawan Tyrone Glenn Jr. [left] and Briean Brown Jr. [middle] and Brown Jr.’s tattoo [right] (Photos Provided By Indiana State Police)

Glenn Jr. is described as 5’8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs.

Brown Jr. is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs about 135 lbs and has a tattoo that says “RISKY” on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.