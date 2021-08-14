Gary 15-year-old dies a week after getting COVID-19, family says

GARY, Ind. — A Gary 15-year-old died from COVID-19, according to the teen’s family.

Jalyn Fletcher died on Aug. 1, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. His mother said he died from COVID-19 a week after getting the virus. She said he had no prior health conditions.

The teen’s family said Jalyn was excited to start high school. He was an 8th grade student at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Isaac Young, a 9-year-old Bronzeville boy died on Aug. 6 from pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.

Isaac had cerebral palsy, reactive airway disease and was a quadriplegic, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, with Lurie Children’s Hospital, said COVID-related deaths among children are still very rare.