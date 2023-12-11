CHICAGO — The owner of a Gage Park jewelry store said she is worried about the future of her business after it was targeted by four thieves who robbed the store at gunpoint in the middle of the day last week.

Witnesses told Chicago police that they saw four men enter the store in the 2600 block of West 51st Street around 2 p.m. on Thursday armed with guns.

Police say the men smashed the store’s glass display cabinets and stole items from inside before fleeing the scene on foot.

Chicago police did not provide a description of the men involved in the robbery but say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.