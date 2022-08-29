MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Funeral services were held Monday for a family of six from Rolling Meadows who were killed in a wrong-way crash in McHenry County last month.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. July 31 on I-90 near mile marker 33, about 50 miles from Chicago.

Thomas Dobosz and Lauren Dobosz — along with their four children ages 5 to 13: Ella, Nicky, Lucas, Emma and Emma, were killed. 13-year-old Kat Koziara, a friend of the family, was also killed in the crash.

Illinois State Police said that the Dobosz family and Kat were driving westbound on I-90 in a full-size Chevrolet van, when a wrong-way driver collided with them head-on — causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

According to ISP, Jennifer Fernandez, 22, was driving in the wrong direction on the highway “for unknown reasons. She was also killed.

At the time, Thomas was the lone survivor of the crash, but later died from his injuries.

A service was held at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, located at 5900 W. Barry Avenue.

Community members were able to visit Saturday at Salerno Galewood Chapels, and visitation was limited for family and close friends Sunday.