CHICAGO — A Marine from the Chicago area who was fatally stabbed during a visit to Boston will be laid to rest Saturday.



Sgt. Daniel Martinez, 23, will be laid to rest at his family’s funeral home, Martinez Funeral Home, on the Southwest Side at 10 a.m. Saturday. He will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Oak Lawn.



The 23-year-old from Palos Hills died in Boston nearly two weeks ago. Martinez was stabbed during an altercation outside the Sons of Boston bar on Union Street.

Alvaro Omar Larrama, 38, the bouncer who stabbed the young Marine, has been charged with his death.

Martinez served four years in the Marine Corps and completed his service in September. He was visiting a friend he served with for St. Patrick’s Day when he was killed.

The family has announced they are filing a lawsuit against the Sons of Boston bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer. However, on Saturday, the focus is honoring the memory and mourning the loss of their loved one.

Family and friends gathered at the funeral home for a visitation Friday.