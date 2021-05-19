Full Saturday schedule restored for 7 Metra train lines

Metra is restoring its Saturday schedules to seven train lines beginning May 29, just in time for Memorial Day.

Saturday service returns to pre-pandemic levels on the BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines.

“The Memorial Day weekend is the official start of the summer season, and with many events and festivals returning to Chicago, it’s the perfect time to welcome back our customers,” said Metra CEO & Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “We know that people are excited to get out and enjoy activities across the region, and Metra offers them a convenient and economical way to get there without the hassle of traffic and parking.”

