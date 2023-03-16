CHICAGO — The family of a South Side high school senior is pleading for answers after she was shot and killed earlier this month.

Family members of DeShawnay Yoakum, 18, said she fought for her life for 10 days after she was shot on March 1 near 45th and South Drexel.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Artamese Prewitt, Yoakum’s mother, said. “My baby was full of spirit. She wasn’t mean, she wasn’t evil. She was not.”

Prewitt should be helping her daughter get ready for prom and graduation, but instead, she’s now planning her funeral.

She said the family still doesn’t have any answers or justice.

“Just speak up, just speak up,” Prewitt said. “Anonymous tip, I don’t care. Just speak up for my baby.”

DeShawnay Yoakum

Yoakum not only fought for days in the hospital, but also turned 18 while she was there. It was a milestone they celebrated, but one that should have looked much different for the Englewood High School senior.

Prewitt wants people to remember her daughter as a loving young woman who was full of life and loved helping others.

“She lit up a room,” Prewitt said “She did.”

Her family says she loved to cheer and was a majorette-style dancer who performed in the Bud Billiken Parade for more than six years.

“My baby was devoted to them,” Prewitt said. “She loved them, she danced, she danced in the parade.”

It wasn’t long ago her mom said they were dancing and looking forward to their birthdays happening right around the same time.

“I didn’t know that was gonna be my last dance,” Prewitt said. “That was my last dance. Y’all killed my baby.”