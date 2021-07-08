Frosty Penguin reopening after finding enough staff members

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Park Ridge ice cream shop is reopening after having to close due to lack of staff.

The Frosty Penguin was featured on WGN News Monday after owner Gregory Chanthalusy said he has had problems hiring — which forced him to close the establishment’s doors.

“I want to make the community happy,” Chanthalusy said. “Unfortunately, it’s not possible at this time. I can’t find anybody. Literally, I’ve had one person apply and had the ad up for three weeks to a month.”

After the report, Chanthalusy took to Facebook to thank WGN and to let the community know he found enough staff to reopen.

The ice cream shop will reopen Friday at 11 a.m. and will continue with their regular hours.