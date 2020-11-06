From the Nutcracker to Hemingway, there’s a lot to feel good about this week!

At the end of every workweek we like to end on a high note. This is Erin Ivory’s Feel Good Roundup!

Chicagoan Karen Leone suffered three losses within a matter of months; her father to cancer, her mother to Alzheimer’s and then her brother to a heart attack. It was in the middle of all that grief that Leone made the decision to register as a bone marrow and stem cell donor through www.dkms.org. She did it in hopes that her donation could give someone

This past June Leone underwent surgery to donate her own bone marrow to a complete stranger. A donation that she says not only saved a life but ultimately gave her peace knowing she was able to turn her pain into purpose.

—————————————————————–

Nutcracker fans are in for a treat this weekend as the Joffrey Ballet puts on it’s first ever virtual program titled “Behind The Curtain”, debuting this Saturday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

It highlights the Nutcracker from a unique perspective, sharing everything that happens behind-the-scenes to bring the magic to life.

The one-hour program will feature never-before-seen footage of rehearsals, costume construction and artist interviews. Tickets are $25, with all proceeds going to Joffrey’s Crisis Stabilization Fund. For more information, head to joffrey.org.

—————————————————————–

This week we featured Ernest Hemingway’s Oak Park Childhood Home, also threatened by lost revenue. Since airing our story, the savehemingway.com initiative has seen an uptick in foot traffic, as locals step up to keep the historic home open for tours and artistic programming. They have yet to meet their $75,000 goal, but hope donations will continue to come in.

—————————————————————–

And finally, this Friday we end with a man who has lived life to its fullest over the last 99 years. Erven Studinski married his sweetheart Pierina D’Onofrio in Chicago in 1947.

He was an Army Air Corps Sergeant during WWII, raised four children in Berwyn, and never gave up on his beloved Cubs. His kids say the day he stood in front of the marquee in 2016 was one of the greatest days of his life. This month he will celebrate his 100th birthday and we wanted to be the first to wish you the happiest of birthdays, Erven Studinski. You are truly one of Chicago’s Very Own.