CHICAGO — More than 10,500 asylum-seeking migrants have arrived in Chicago since the end of August 2022, pushing the city’s shelter system to its limits and forcing officials to produce solutions for temporary housing.

“While this is a mess none of us created, we have the responsibility of helping people and that’s what we do in Chicago,” 20th Ward Ald. Jeanette Taylor said.

As migrants seeking asylum have arrived by bus and other means of transportation to Chicago, many have found their beds to be the crowded floor of a police station lobby, only putting an even greater spotlight on the crisis.

Police sources told WGN-TV at one point in late May, more than 760 migrants were calling police station lobbies their temporary home.

“They’re being sold a dream and then when they get here the dream is devastated because they don’t have anywhere for them to go,” said Genora Stone, a resident living in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood. “I think it’s very unfair how Texas gets to just bus everybody here and we have no space to put these people.”

To alleviate the pressure, in early February, the city re-opened the doors to the old Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn to serve as a temporary shelter for migrants. As of June 21, city officials said 593 asylum seekers were living at the shelter – a mix of single men and single women – with separate living areas.

“I was very disappointed at how Lightfoot snowballed everything upon us; no heads up, no community conversations,” Stone said.

Concerns from community members

The move by the city to house migrants in Woodlawn has been met with pushback from some area residents and officials who said they were not only excluded from giving their input on the plans, but also felt the community is lacking critical investments, and hasn’t received the help it needs.

“The fight is not against the migrants, so let’s make that clear. I think the biggest fight is with the city, not forgetting the people that live here,” Stone said, who also added residents had been previously discussing plans to use the shuttered school for different purposes, including youth programs.

“This community has always advocated for itself; the problem has been that the elected officials that have represented haven’t always made their needs first,” Taylor said.

WGN-TV wanted to examine how things were going several months later, and while for many feelings haven’t entirely evolved, some said they are welcoming their new neighbors the best they can.

“People have a right to be upset about using closed schools for a purpose the community didn’t agree to,” Taylor said, who shared she was not one of the people consulted about the plan before it was announced.

Taylor, who learned about the housing plans when seniors living in a nearby facility saw activity at the school and reached out to her, said she feels they’re in a better place several months later with the new mayoral administration communicating their plans and updates about the shelter.

According to Taylor, she has met with the deputy mayor and mayor and has been kept in the loop about what is happening in the space and how asylum-seekers living there are being helped.

“I feel like me and the community are behind the eight ball, and we’ve got some work to do, but we are bringing everybody together. There’s a big difference this time; everybody’s involved,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she just recently went inside the shelter for the first time.

“I’m going to be honest; I didn’t like what I saw because we just rushed to do this,” Taylor said. “It’s been heartbreaking and it’s interesting because we are supposed to be providing sanctuary and that doesn’t seem like that’s what we did. “They’ve provided a computer lab for them, they do have workshops and classes in the space; some of them have gotten their work permits, some of them have even gotten cars.”

Taylor said she has been going by the shelter to make sure it remains clean and migrants living there know what is expected of them as community members.

“Not just standing out, not just throwing out trash, making sure they understand they’re not an enemy to our community because they got off the bus to people sleeping outside, people protesting,” Taylor said.

Still, while Taylor said there have been positive steps forward in helping asylum-seekers, she said the community’s needs are very real, and cannot be ignored.

“We also cannot ignore the needs of our black and brown communities that are already disinvested in. So, we’re doing some things between the city and state to reinsure we’re having conversations with our Black and brown constituents and asking what the needs are,” Taylor said. “You’ve got people who did not get the rental assistance and are not facing eviction, you’ve got people trying to figure out daycare and summer programs.”

Taylor said she would like to see more conversations and action regarding critical investments needed in the community, including more resources to address food insecurity.

“There’s things that we need, you know, in the community that we could have had the resources to build upon and get but we didn’t get that help,” Stone said. “We’ve been asking for resources and help. There’s too many vacant lots that have been sitting.”

Stone said another thing she would like to see is a program, perhaps a class offered, that helps community members learn to better communicate with asylum-seekers, many of who speak Spanish as their only language.

“I’m fighting for you like I’m fighting for me, because we both live here,” Stone said.

Migrants living in the temporary shelter

Jeroan Alfredo Mendoza Martinez spoke with WGN-TV in late June outside of the shelter he calls his temporary home.

Mendoza said he arrived from Venezuela, traveling through seven countries for seven months, before he reached the border.

He said conditions became exponentially more dangerous as he traveled through Mexico.

When asked why he wanted to come to the United States and what his dream was, Mendoza responded, “The question is a very deep question.”

He said he holds a degree in business administration and worked for the Venezuelan government as a public notary, making $4 each month, a salary he said he could no longer support his family on. As soon as he quit to seek a better life, he said he was seen as a traitor to his country and had to flee for his own safety.

As Mendoza awaits next steps in his work permit process, he said he already has an ID card he was issued and is enthusiastic to start working and contributing to the community that welcomed him.

He said many of the men living at the shelter are professionals, from lawyers to chefs, engineers to industrial mechanics and people who specialize in information technology, who want to work and start their new life.

He said if he could share one message with the community, it would be that they “came here to work and are people with a good heart.”

Police responses in the third district

Some were also concerned, early on, that the opening of the shelter could divert police resources from the community. At the community meeting in January, Chicago Police Department’s Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said the department won’t take any resources away from the “existing problems” in the third district.

According to data obtained by WGN-TV, total calls for service in the third district remained steady throughout the year, including the months when migrants were living at the shelter.

Data obtained by WGN-TV also shows there have been nine arrests, including for criminal trespass to property, assault, battery, and domestic battery, at the address of the old Wadsworth school since Jan. 1. It is not clear whether those individuals were migrants living at the shelter.

From the start of the year through June, officers responded to 380 total service calls, for a total of 213 hours dedicated to the calls, at the address of 6420 North University Avenue, the former Wadsworth Elementary School, police records show. It is not clear whether the calls were related to issues inside or at the shelter.

What comes next?

Taylor said she will continue to fight alongside her constituents for more investments in the community and she hopes the city will do the same.

In the meantime, she said this situation has brought out the best in humanity, with many local organizations and community members lending a hand or coordinating events to welcome migrants into the community.

The City of Chicago shared the following statement with WGN-TV.

“The City of Chicago is in the midst of a national humanitarian crisis that requires collective responsibility and swift humane action to provide safe spaces for all of the newly arrived individuals and families seeking asylum. The city has worked tirelessly to provide individuals and families with shelter and support to meet their needs. With shelter space at capacity and as new arrivals and asylum seekers continue to arrive in Chicago via bus and other means, City officials are working simultaneously to identify spaces to convert into temporary shelters, to relieve police districts and to assist individuals and families in identifying more permanent housing opportunities.

“The City’s overall goal is to ensure shelter is a short-term solution. To achieve this, the City is taking the necessary steps to coordinate a strategy that includes not only additional sites and expanded staffing but also aligning City, State and County efforts, an Aldermanic working group, philanthropic support, activating faith based and community organizations and federal government assistance. Moving forward, the city is working to build on our efforts as we focus on the resettlement of the new arrivals and stabilizing the mission for the long term as well.

“The temporary shelter at the former Wadsworth Elementary School is currently home to 593 Asylum Seekers. The residents are a mix of single men and single women with separate living areas. The city is working to coordinate efforts with volunteer and community organizations citywide. At Wadsworth, community groups have planned activities for shelter residents, which include soccer games, church services – see attached examples. For security in the shelter and the within the Woodlawn Community the Chicago Police Department provides special attention around Wadsworth and city contracted security provides safety withing the temporary shelter. The city’s ultimate goal is the resettlement of all shelter residents, and this is not a problem that will be solved in a matter of weeks or months.”