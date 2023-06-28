CHICAGO — Frank Sandoval waited five years to reunite with his family.

He left Venezuela in 2018 and recently won asylum cases for his wife and daughter. They arrived in the U.S. in early June.

“One of the main problems with asylum claims is that no lawyer wants to take an asylum case because it’s so difficult win it,” Sandoval said.

Data shows that about 40% of asylum cases are ultimately approved. The recent asylum seekers will first have to wait for hearings.

A 2022 Syracuse University report showed that 1.6 million asylum applications were pending in immigration courts.