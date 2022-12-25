CHICAGO — For some, Holiday travel has been smooth. For others — especially due to winter storms — getting back home for the holidays has been anything but.

“I was stuck in Detroit for over 12 hours because they didnt give me my bag,” said Marius Pop, who’s trying to get back to Romania for Christmas. “They were short on people handling the bags and stuff.”

From cancellations to delays, Pop has even ended up being on a completely separate flight from his bag, all of which led to him being stuck at O’Hare, 27 hours behind schedule.

“I love my family. My parents, they’re home expecting me,” Pop said. “I don’t get to see them a lot, So whenever I can, I’ll do anything.”

Elsewhere in O’Hare International Airport, children prepared to take off for warmer climates like Disney World, while another woman was amid traveling from the Great Plains to South Central Africa.

“I’m coming from Lincoln, Nebraska and travelling home to Zambia,” said Memory Manda. “I’m running away from this freezing cold.”