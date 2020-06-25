Friend of fatal shooting victim calls incident ‘random and evil’

CHICAGO — A witness to one of last weekend’s 14 homicides is calling the killing of her friend random and evil.

Brandon McGhee, 23, was out with some friends last Saturday. He and a friend hopped out of the car for a brief stop at a convenience store around 7 p.m. McGhee was shot and killed.

In Thursday, tonight, one of his friends mourned his memory.

“He was sweet and sincere, just a kind-hearted nice person to be around. Very funny very handsome, a great person overall,” Olivia Velez said.

Velez was there when the shooting happened. She said McGhee and another friend had gotten out of the car to go to the store.

“I guess they were walking back from the corner store and some people approached them asking of they were gang affiliated, a fight broke out and from there is when someone decided to pull out a gun just act senseless and reckless and unfortunately ruined a lot of lives,” Velez said.

Chicago police said McGhee was shot in the neck. The other friend was shot in the arm. Neither of them had any police record — and it appears to have been a random crime.

“Very random. You just have people who are evil and are lurking and looking to hurt innocent people. That’s exactly what happened right here. Brandon worked at whirly ball, which everybody knows is a fun place to be and that’s who he was – just a fun person to be around,” Velez said.

A modest memorial of candles was on the corner of west Cortland Street and north Western Avenue near the shooting.

Tracy Hill is the manager of a coffee shop on the block were the killing happened. She said it was random and abrupt.

“It’s frightening. Frightening to think that that kind of violence could happen literally step from where we work, and my customers come in and my co-workers come in every single day,” Hill said.

McGhee’s mother was not available for an interview Thursday. She works at the Steppenwolf Theater. Her coworkers are raising money for a funeral and other unexpected costs online. They posted the following statement about their coworker and her son’s senseless murder:

“She has a gorgeous soul and is a reliable friend and listener for everyone at Steppenwolf, taking on a constant load of emotional support. It is our turn to try and do what we can to help her through this time. A mother should never have to grieve the loss of a child.”

McGhee’s killing was one of 14 homicides and 100 shootings in the city last weekend.

On Thursday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown once again asserted the need for the criminal justice system to get tougher on violent criminals.

“We must, again, we must keep violent offenders in jail longer,” he said.

For Velez, she’s mourning a friend, and dealing with the shock of having been present during the attack.

“It’s unreal and its traumatizing. I envision the moment involuntarily, and i just pray for his family and close friends. Just try to be about love instead of the hate that’s going on in our city,” Velez said.

So far, police said one suspect was in custody, but released without any charges filed. They said the investigation into the killing continues.