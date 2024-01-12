This storm will hit in stages. Snow commencing in the city around 4 a.m. Friday morning and becoming potentially heavy into the morning rush hour

The storm looks like it will go through a “wintry mix” stage but see a transition back to snow when the snow falls amid howling NE shifting NW winds Friday night with gusts to 50 mph possible. Heaviest amounts are to occur inland to the west and north of Chicago and there, probabilities on the higher end totals will be greater. Conversely—if you’re south—in Morris, Kankakee, and Rensselaer, IN as an example, accumulations are likely to be reduced by the switch to a wintry mix or rain for a time Friday. Precip will shift back to snow late Friday and/or Friday night.

“Heart attack snow” refers to heavy, wet snow. This type of snow is dense and contains a higher water content, making it heavier than lighter, fluffier snow. Shoveling such snow is like shoveling wet concrete and can be physically strenuous.

HERE ARE SOME FORECAST PROBABILITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AMOUNTS OF SNOW “CENTERED ON CHICAGO PROPER”

Chance of this storm generating:

2″ or more 97%

4″ or more 90%

6″ or more 75%

8″ or more 60%

12″ or more 29%

Note that these probabilities APPLY TO CHICAGO PROPER. It appears probabilities for heavier amounts will be high farther north and away from the lake—and LIGHTER farther south where chances for a period of mixed precip are higher.

Blowing of snow amid falling temps and strengthening winds could create issues, especially Friday night in Saturday morning on open stretches of north/south roads

A BITTERLY COLD ARCTIC OUTBREAK settles in over the weekend with temps falling from the low or mid 20s as Saturday opens to below zero by Sunday morning.

Wind chills will drop SUB-ZERO Saturday evening and remain SUB-ZERO until later Wednesday—a run of nearly 4 consecutive days.