Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says the coronavirus pandemic postponed so many cases her office simply can’t prosecute them all.

Courthouses were closed and jury trials were cancelled for much of the pandemic. Now Foxx’s office confirms it’s looking at simply dropping a large number of low-level cases to battle the backlog and focus on violent crime.

A spokesperson tells WGN News no decision has been made on the specific types of cases that will be dropped.