CHICAGO — The Chicago born and bred food retailers Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen are set to merge, according reports.

A spokesperson said the merged companies will be called Outfox Hospitality and owned by CEO Liz Williams.

“Dom’s has long admired the Foxtrot brand, viewing it as an industry trailblazer and a market disruptor,” said Jay Owen, Co-Founder and Board Chairman

“Together, the two will continue to disrupt the food shopping and cafe landscape while redefine the neighborhood market with multiformat and e-commerce experience built for the next generation of consumer,” the spokesperson said.

There are 32 Foxtrot locations across Chicago, Austin and Dallas with 16 of them in Chicago.

Dom’s has two locations in Chicago: Lincoln Park and Old Town. They are expected to open a third location in River North next summer, the Tribune reported.

The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.