Fourth & final Fulton County jail escapee captured

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Fulton County say the fourth inmate who escaped the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday was arrested Sunday without incident.

The sheriff’s office announced earlier Sunday morning that Zachary Hart had been spotted the night before near Cuba, Ill. The fugitive asked the resident for a ride but was denied, according to police statements.

Hart and three other inmates escaped the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday evening. The other three were captured Thursday by police.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.