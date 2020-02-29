Former track coach at Winnetka school charged with sexually assaulting a student in 2009

WINNETKA, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a former track coach at North Shore Country Day School accused of sexually assaulting a student back in 2009.

Seyamack Afzali, 35, was charged with criminal sexual assault Friday in the case involving a female student who was 16 at the time of the alleged assault.

Afzali was 24 at the time of the allegations and investigators said the coach and the student sent flirtatious Facebook messages, and spent time together throughout her junior and senior years.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an investigation by Chicago police found that in April 2009, Afzali and the girl went to the girl’s Chicago home where the alleged incident is said to have happened, according to court records.

Prosecutors said when the girl turned 18, Afzali ended things with her.

A Cook County judge set bond at $30,000 for Afzali, according to the Tribune.