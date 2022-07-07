BENSENVILLE, Ill. — A former suburban man who went on the run following being charged for allegedly helping dump his roommate’s body in 2000 was arrested.

Romulo Mendoza, 46, is facing a $1 million bond after he was arrested at the southern border last month.

On Feb. 4, 2000, Mendoza and his two roommates, Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia, were arguing at the residence they shared in Bensenville when the verbal argument turned physical.

At some point, Gomez grabbed Garcia from behind, placing his arm around Garcia’s neck causing his death.

Authorities believe then Gomez and Mendoza loaded Garcia’s body into a car, drove to County Line Road in Elmhurst near Lake Street Frontage Road and dumped Garcia’s body on the side of the road.

His body was discovered the following day.

An investigation into the death led to charges of involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death against Gomez. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Mendoza was also charged with concealment of a homicidal death and bonded out before trial. On May 31, he failed to appear in court and went on the run.

Last month, he was arrested attempting to re-enter the country at the southern border. He was subsequently transported to DuPage County to face the charges against him.

Mendoza’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 18.