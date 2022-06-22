GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A former director of the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce has been indicted for allegedly stealing at least $300,000 from the organization.

Karen Christian-Smith, 56, of Round Lake Beach, is facing six counts of wire fraud after allegedly issuing checks from the chamber’s accounts to herself. Christian-Smith then spent the money, at least $300,000, for her own personal use from 2013 through 2019.

She then allegedly attempted to cover up the fraud by submitting false and misleading financial reports to the board of directors, IRS and the chamber’s accounting firm.

Arraignment in federal court in Chicago has not yet been scheduled.