Former Roosevelt University student charged with sexual assault

CHICAGO — A former Roosevelt University student has been charged with the sexual assault of another student.

Prosecutors said Alvin Perez assaulted the woman at an off-campus party in Lakeview in 2017.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the woman previously dated Perez’s roommate. At the party, the woman allegedly got into an argument with the roommate and was told to leave. The woman then began to cry and Perez consoled her and brought her to his room.

The Sun-Times said Perez began to kiss and grope her when they were in the room and the woman told him to stop.

The woman filed a report with police the next day. The Sun-Times said the results of the sexual assault kit didn’t come back until 2019.

DNA from Perez was taken Thursday when he was arrested.

Perez’s bail was set Friday at $10,000.