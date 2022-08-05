WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Donald Trump supporters arrived in droves at the Waukesha County Fair Grounds in Wisconsin Friday.

Trump was scheduled to appear and try to energize conservative voters ahead of the state’s primary election happening next week.

Wisconsin represents a critical swing state in the upcoming midterm elections.

In the 2020 presidential elections, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by just over 20,000 votes—a margin of victory less than 1%.

One of the biggest themes among the crowd ahead of Trump’s appearance was unease over the economy, despite new jobs data released by the United States Department of Labor showing unemployment matching a 50-year low at 3.5%.

“I’m just a lowly truck driver,” said Sean Fleming, one of the attendees worried about the economy. “I’m married, I got four kids and a wife, and I can’t be paying more taxes.”

Wisconsin is one of four primaries on Tuesday next week, with ten more spread out in between then and the Nov. 8 midterm elections.