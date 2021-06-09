Former Oak Brook dentist gets jail time for practicing without a license

OAK BROOK, Ill. – A former Oak Brook dentist is headed to jail after being found guilty of practicing without a license.

James D’Alise, 78, has been sentenced to nine months in jail, a total of 270 days. According to prosecutors, he was found guilty of seven counts of unlicensed practice, a Class A misdemeanor.

James D’Alise

D’Alise’s license had been revoked in 2018 by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation after hundreds of complaints from patients about his dental procedures and his business practices.

The investigation revealed that in addition to practicing without a license, several patients were forced to seek additional dental care at their own expense to repair work performed by D’Alise.

D’Alise continued to provide care at his office in Oak Brook until his arrest in 2019.

He previously had his license temporarily revoked in 2002, amid allegations of malpractice.

