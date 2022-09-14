LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A former Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with two counts of misconduct and two counts of theft Wednesday, all of which are class three felonies.

During an Audit in Nov. 2020, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department determined that Gregory Swanson, 54, submitted and was paid for overtime that he did not work. Swanson was found to have falsified several timesheets for overtime details, totaling more than $4,000 in overtime pay.

After learning of the allegations, Swanson resigned from LCSD on Dec. 2, 2020.

“As a profession and as an agency, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. Our community, my staff, and I, will not tolerate this type of dishonest behavior,” said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg in a press release. “The misconduct by one rogue employee is not a reflection of the hard-working men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.”

Swanson turned himself in on Sept. 13, the same day an arrest warrant was issued for him. His bond was set at $100,000, with his next appearance in court set for Oct. 18.