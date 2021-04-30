Former Joliet Diocese teacher being sought on child seduction charges following social media video

JOLIET, Ill. — A former Catholic school teacher is now being sought by Joliet police after authorities were made aware of a video making the rounds on social media.

A warrant has been issued for Jeremy Hilka, a former Joliet Diocese teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport, on child seduction charges.

Police were made aware Wednesday after a group called “Save Our Siblings” posted a video on Snapchat. The video allegedly shows Hilka meeting up with someone posing as a minor.

Police said the group is relatively new and involves men over 18 pretending to be minors. They engage with adults in chatrooms, with the goal of catching predators.

After the case was looked at by the State’s Attorney’s Office, a Will County judge issued a warrant for Hilka’s arrest in the amount of $100,000.

He has been charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming. But this is not the first time Hilka’s name has come up with police. In June, police investigated him for alleged inappropriate conduct.

“There was info received prior in June, in reference to him possibly having inappropriate contact,” Det. Shawn Filipiak said. “It was vetted, we could not support the allegation or have victims come forward.”

Legal counsel for Hilka said he will surrender his client in the near future.

Police are looking for tips in this case. If you know anything, you can call Joliet police at 815-724-3020.