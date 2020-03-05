Former Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock: ‘I am gay’

PEORIA, Ill. — Former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock has publicly revealed a years-long struggle to be open about his sexuality.

“I am gay,” is how he began an essay that he shared via Instagram and a website. Schock represented central Illinois in Congress from 2009-2015, when he resigned amid a federal investigation into his use of public and campaign funds.

“Perhaps correctly, perhaps not, I assumed that revealing myself as their gay congressman would not go over well,” Schock wrote. “I put my ambition over the truth, which not only hurt me, but others as well.”

Schock also conceded his sexual orientation was, at times, in contract to public positions he took as a Republican candidate and congressman.

“In 2008, as a Republican running in a conservative district, I took the same position on gay marriage held by my party’s nominee,” Schock wrote while noting at the time Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were also against gay marriage. “That fact doesn’t make my then position any less wrong, but it’s sometimes easy to forget that it was leaders of both parties who for so long wrongly understood what it was to defend the right to marry.

While the federal investigation into his spending led to Schock’s resignation, he said it also delayed his plans to reveal his sexuality. After a grand jury indictment and multi-year investigation, prosecutors agreed to drop charges against Schock in 2019. As part of the deal, his campaign committee plead guilty to a misdemeanor county of failing to properly report expenses.

The Peoria native now appears to spend much of his time in California and frequently posts shirtless photos of himself and his physique to Instagram.

Schock wrote of growing-up in a conservative, religious family that at one point viewed watching television as a sin. He said when his mother learned about his sexuality through an online gossip site, she told him not to come home for Easter. Schock said his family received the news with “sadness, disappointment and unsympathetic citations to Scripture.”

He said he still gets occasional emails from family members pushing conversion therapy, but recently his mother told him if there was anyone special in his life, she wants to meet them.