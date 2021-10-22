Former Illinois police officer’s child porn conviction reinstated

PEORIA, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has reinstated a former Peoria police officer’s child pornography conviction.

John McCavitt was convicted in 2016 of possession of child porn found on his home computer, which police seized in 2013 for a sexual assault investigation.

McCavitt was acquitted in 2014 on a sexual assault charge, but police found the child porn during an internal investigation.

An appeals court ruled in 2019 that McCavitt’s civil rights were violated because police found the child porn without obtaining another warrant.

But the Journal Star in Peoria reports the state’s high court ruled Thursday that the appellate court erred and McCavitt’s rights were not violated.