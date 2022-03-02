Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

CHICAGO — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted by federal prosecutors for his alleged role in a racketeering conspiracy linked to lobbying practices during his time in politics.

Madigan, 79, is is charged with 22 counts, according to the indictment.

He resigned from political life one year ago as federal investigators focused their inquiries on the democrat’s allies and their lucrative lobbying practices. In 2020, prosecutors revealed a plea agreement with utility giant ComEd in which the company admitted to courting Madigan’s favor by sending jobs and contracts to his cronies.

They agreed in August 2020 to pay $200 million in a settlement to defer prosecution, though that agreement did not preclude criminal charges against any individual.

The man himself wasn’t named, or charged with any wrong doing at the time; but filings spelled it out clearly: “Public Official A is the Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives and the longest serving member of the House of Representatives.”

The branding as “Public Official A” led to Madigan’s downfall as Illinois Speaker, state party chairman and eventually as a state representative in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.