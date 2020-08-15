Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson dead at 84

CHICAGO – AUGUST 22: Former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson, attorney for ex-Gov. George Ryan, speaks to the media outside federal court prior to a hearing for Ryan August 22, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Yesterday, Ryan lost his appeal for a new trial on his fraud and corruption conviction, but remains free on bail while full 11-judge 7th Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether to hear an additional appeal. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson has died at the age of 84.

The former Republican governor died Friday according to his wife, Jayne. She said he died at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he had been recovering for the last few weeks after suffering heart problems. He suffered an apparent heart attack.

Thompson was the longest-serving governor in the state. He was elected four times and served for 14 years from 1977 to 1991.

He loomed large in Illinois politics and in life. Standing at 6 foot 6 inches, he was known as “Big Jim.”

While in office, he built more highways and prisons than any other governor. He expanded McCormick Place, fought to keep the White Sox in Chicago and built the Thompson Center.

He was also behind the largest tax hike, at that point, in state history.

After leaving office, he led the powerful law firm, Winston and Strawn.