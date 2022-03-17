CHICAGO — A former Harvey police officer has been indicted for allegedly interfering with towing companies’ ability to compete for city work.

Derrick Muhammad, 73, of South Holland, was a Harvey police officer from 2011 to 2019 and is also the brother of former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg.

The federal grand jury indictment, which was returned Wednesday, alleges Muhammad conspired “with a relative” to obtain cash, vehicles and other benefits from towing companies in an extortion scheme.

If the companies didn’t pay, prosecutors allege Muhammad would interfere in the companies’ ability to compete for city work.

He was charged with conspiracy, extortion and bribery. The indictment also seeks that Muhammad forfeit around $100,000.

In 2019, federal agents raided the Harvey Police Department. Muhammad was charged and convicted for obstruction of justice. He received a nine-month prison sentence after covering up a felon’s gun located in a towed vehicle, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg’s brother and cousin — Rommell Kellogg and Corey Johnson — were accused of regularly extorting payments from a Harvey strip club owner based on threats that the city would shut down the business if cash wasn’t received.

Three others were facing various bribery charges following the raid. The former mayor was not charged and retired in 2019.

Muhammad is facing up to 50 years in federal prison.