Former FOP president suspended from police union

CHICAGO — The former head of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has been suspended from the union.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 board voted to suspend Kevin Graham for the next three years.

Graham has been at odds with the current union president John Catanzara. He accused Graham of installing a camera that recorded activities inside the president’s office.

Graham said he never had access to the camera and it was installed after several items went missing in the office.

Graham told WGN that he considers his suspension from the union unfair — it means he can’t run against Catanzara in the next election.