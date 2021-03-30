Former Elmhurst Hospital worker charged with stealing over $200K

ELMHURST, Ill. – A former Elmhurst Hospital cafeteria worker is accused of stealing more than $200,000 over a two-year span.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued two weeks ago for 43-year-old Todd Jagow. He allegedly stole $218,000 in total.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office says Jagow, a supervisor, entered fake refunds and removed that money from the cash register. It is alleged that the theft took place between Feb. 13, 2018 and Jan. 20, 2020.

Jagow has been released on bail. His next court dat is scheduled for April 20.

