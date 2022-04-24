CRESTWOOD, Ill. — The former mayor of Crestwood will be sentenced Monday for his role in a red light camera bribery scheme.

Lou Presta pleaded guilty to bribery, official misconduct, and filing a false tax return last year.

He admitted accepting $5,000 from red-light camera company SafeSpeed in exchange for a promise to increase the number of tickets.

Federal prosecutors are recommending between two and two-and-a-half years in prison.

Last November, Presta resigned as mayor of Crestwood and the village board picked his son-in-law Kenneth Klein to serve in an interim role.