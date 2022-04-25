CHICAGO — Former Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Monday. Additionally, he will have to pay back $72,000 in restitution.

Lou Presta pleaded guilty to bribery, official misconduct and filing a false tax return last year.

Presta was accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe from a then-executive with Safe Speed, Omar Maani. Presta previously denied wrongdoing and claimed the envelope with the bribe was empty.

A Safe Speed spokesperson has previously characterized the bribery scheme as the actions of a lone, rogue executive who is no longer with the company.

Federal prosecutors recommended between two and two-and-a-half years in prison. In court on Monday, he was sentenced to 366 days in prison, $72,000 in restitution and owes $200 in court costs.

A statement was read that apologized to his family, Crestwood and admitted to shame and embarrassment.

Last November, Presta resigned as mayor of Crestwood and the village board picked his son-in-law Kenneth Klein to serve in an interim role.

SafeSpeed issued the following statement.

“SafeSpeed’s goal has always been to provide a service that helps save lives. SafeSpeed remains both shocked and saddened that one of its former colleagues was engaged in criminal conduct and recruited outside individuals to help further his self-serving activities. Their actions were clearly in their own self-interest and done without SafeSpeed’s knowledge and undercut the important work SafeSpeed does.

The criminal activity of a few individuals does not and should not reflect the values and integrity of SafeSpeed, its employees, and its clients. SafeSpeed built its business on integrity and ethics, and it holds its employees and representatives to the highest standards of conduct and ethics. SafeSpeed has long since terminated all contact with its former colleague and his associates.

SafeSpeed remains committed to continuing to assist Illinois municipalities in improving traffic safety. SafeSpeed fully supports the federal government’s investigation into public corruption and will continue to aid their efforts in any way it can.“