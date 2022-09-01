CHICAGO — The former dean of a Chicago Public School is facing sexual assault charges and is being accused of assaulting a student who was 15 at the time.

Brian Crowder, 40, is facing accusations from 2013, when he worked at Lawndale High School, according to Block Club Chicago. A sophomore student at the time said Crowder began messaging her on Snapchat.

She said he later took her to his home where they began having sex regularly. She said Crowder posed as her stepfather so she could obtain two abortions.

The former student filed a complaint with police last year.

Crowder was arrested Wednesday.