Former CPS CEO Janice Jackson to lead local scholarship organization

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr Janice Jackson is now the CEO of Hope Chicago, a nonprofit, scholarship-granting organization for Chicago students to further their education.

In May, Jackson announced she would not be renewing her contract and would be leaving CPS. Now after taking the summer off and decompressing a refreshed Jackson is back in the field of education but in a different role as the CEO of Hope Chicago.

“Everybody who knows me knows that education is my passion,” she said. “The close second is Chicago. The opportunity really to do something, to take CPS and the students in it to the next level is just something I couldn’t pass up. … The goal is incredibly ambitious because the problem is massive.”

The goal is raising about $1 billion over the next 10 years. Jackson said that would be enough for every CPS student to graduate college debt free-removing the barriers of affordability and access will have far reaching have a multi-generational impact.

“Hope Chicago will bring together both public and private partnerships in order to get this done,” she said.

Hope Chicago will begin providing post-secondary support in late this winter with the first high school Hope scholars selected in the Spring of ‘22. The scholarships will ensure those selected can complete a post-secondary education debt free.

“We are going to communities that need it the greatest,” she said.