Former Cook County correctional officer investigated for allegedly allowing prostitution in his suburban home

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — A former Cook County corrections officer is the subject of a federal investigation after being accused of allowing prostitution inside his suburban home.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the officer is accused of allowing at least three prostitutes to use his home in Crestwood for business in 2019 and 2020.

He also allegedly helped the women meet up with customers elsewhere, took a cut of the proceeds and allowed one woman to use his badge during dates with customers.

The Sun-Times reports that the officer sometimes posted advertisements on websites that catered to customers who would pay $500 to $600 an hour. The former officer is not being named because no charges have been filed.

