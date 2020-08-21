Former Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski charged in extortion scheme

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors have charged former Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski has been charged in a scheme to commit extortion, according to court documents.

Tobolski, who was also the mayor of McCook, is additionally accused of filing a false income tax return.

In early March, Tobolski resigned as a Cook County commissioner after the FBI raided his suburban McCook offices last September.

The un-redacted search warrants from March showed agents seized documents related to a pub that once operated inside the municipal-owned McCook Athletic and Exposition Center, known as the Max.

They also removed hard drives and servers belonging to Tobolski, as well as documents related to the town’s police chief and another police officer.

Tobolski was charged as part of an ongoing public corruption investigation by federal agents in the Chicago area.