Former Chicago Park District supervisor charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old employee

CHICAGO — A former Chicago Park District supervisor has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a 16-year-old who was his employee.

Mauricio Ramirez, 32, was charged with felony criminal sexual assault and abuse of a 16-year-old girl who police said was his subordinate.

Ramirez was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on the 6400 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue.

After allegations of misconduct were brought to parks officials, Ramirez quit his job with the park district on Oct. 4, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Over the summer, six female lifeguards accused three male lifeguards at the Chicago Park District of sexual harassment and assault.

The accusations are in a report by the park district’s inspector general — first reported by WBEZ. The report hints at a cover-up of the allegations. Some of the accusations are up to three years old and include one attempted rape.

None of the three males lifeguards accused still work for the park district.