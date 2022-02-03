Former Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke to be released from prison Thursday

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan denied former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s bid to have his murder and aggravated battery convictions overturned, or get a new trial in the death of Laquan McDonald, during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Van Dyke will be sentenced in January, of 2019. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/pool)

Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens in during his hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison Thursday after serving a little more than three years for the murder of Laquan McDonald

In 2018, Van Dyke convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal 2014 shooting of 17-year-old McDonald.

The police video of the murder was seen worldwide, leading to sustained protests, and was the basis of the landmark legal case that led to the first conviction of an on-duty Chicago cop in 50 years.

Van Dyke, 43, was sentenced to 81 months in prison in January 2019, though his physical location has remained, largely, unknown. He’ll be released after serving less than half of his sentence.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board — the body that handles parole for Illinois inmates — granted Van Dyke’s release in September 2021, records show.

The US Justice Department launched an investigation into the case in 2018, but it’s unclear where that stands, which is why both of Illinois’ senators have asked for the DOJ to “provide and update on the status.”

In the meantime, the president of the NAACP urged the US Attorney General to bring federal charges so that Van Dyke’s prison term could be extended, writing: “The murderous officer should be charged with a federal civil rights violation.”

Local activists who oppose his release are planning demonstrations Thursday.