CHICAGO — Former “Cheer” star and Naperville resident Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in his federal child porn case.

Additionally, the 21-year-old is facing eight years of supervised release after his prison term. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life and faces an initial fine of $55,000 with more restitution to be determined.

In February, Harris pled guilty in a deal to one count of receipt of child pornography and another of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Back then, prosecutors said if the case had gone to trial, their evidence would have shown that back in the summer of 2020, while Harris was living in Naperville, he communicated with a minor – whom he knew was under 18 – via Snapchat, repeatedly asking for photos of a sexual nature.

His home was raided in September of 2020.

Regarding the second charge, Harris traveled from Dallas to Orlando in May 2019 with intent to engage in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old, whom he asked to meet in a public bathroom.

In June, a prosecutor asked the judge for a sentence of 15 years.

“Cheer” was a successful Netflix docuseries that followed the competitive cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. Harris became popular for his upbeat attitude during the show.