CHICAGO — A former CEO and former Vice President of ComEd took the stand Tuesday in what’s being called as the “ComEd Four” trial.

Anna Pramaggiore testified in her own defense Monday before facing cross examination by federal prosecutors for over two hours Tuesday. Pramaggiore denied Monday she tried to bribe former House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Assistant U.S. attorney Sarah Streicker questioned Pramaggiore about a secret recorded phone call from February 2019 with former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, who agreed to help the FBI in their investigation.

Pramaggiore told FBI agents in September 2019 that she forgot about the call and had by the time they served her with a search warrant months prior. She insists she would have shared the information with the FBI because she said it “proves (her) innocence.”

Lawyers for former ComEd Vice President and lobbyist John Hooker also began their case Tuesday, calling witnesses to the stand.

Hooker told jurors he was intersted in marketing and sale when he started. The 74-year-old said he began working for ComEd in the city and eventually was sent to City Hall as a liasion.

On the stand, Hooker was questioned about several things, including McClain and his ties to Madigan and his personal role in the Reyes-Kurson contract discussions to which he said his lane was to not get into legal business.

Pramaggiore, Hooker and two other defendants, charged in November 2020, are Jay Doherty, a former ComEd lobbying contractor and President of the City Club of Chicago; and Michael McClain, another former ComEd lobbying contractor and consultant who, for decades, has been a close confidant of Madigan. All have pleaded not guilty.

The federal prosecutors allege Pramaggiore, Hooker, McClain, and Doherty engaged in a criminal conspiracy from 2011 to 2019.

The four, facing bribery conspiracy and falsifying records charges, are accused of funneling jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars to Madigan-approved consultants. In exchange, investigators said for the speaker’s support of the giant utility’s legislative agenda.

Madigan was charged in 2022 with racketeering, bribery and other crimes. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.

The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.

In 2020, ComEd admitted to the bribery scheme and paid $200 million fine.

Tuesday marked the 20th day of the ComEd bribery trial.