Former Calumet City teacher wins lawsuit over sexual orientation dismissal claim against archdiocese

CHICAGO – A former catholic school teacher in Calumet City won a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Chicago after claiming he was fired for being gay.

Sandor Demkovich, a former Music Director at St. Andrew The Apostle Parish, sued his former employer after he was fired in 2014 when he married his longtime partner.

“I absolutely loved my job there it was a community and church I felt very at home with,” Demkovich said. “I kept my life personal, unfortunately the church leadership decided to make it an issue.”

Demokovich said soon after being hired, he became the target of ongoing abusive and harassing behavior because of his weight, medical disability and sexual orientation.

He filed a lawsuit against the church and the Archdiocese of Chicago for employment discrimination.

Demkovich’s attorney refiled after it was initially dismissed under the establishment and free exercise clauses of the First Amendment.

They refiled as a hostile work environment case and won Monday in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I was extremely satisfied to hear this I’m committed to the case I have a desire for justice here,” he said.

It paves the way for potentially setting a precedent nationwide.

The case is now headed to the federal district court in Chicago.

The archdiocese said they do not comment on lawsuits when asked for a response Monday.