Former Bear Dan Hampton arrested for OWI in Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD, Ind. — Former Chicago Bear and Super Bowl champion Dan Hampton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated last week in Northwest Indiana.

At around midnight last Sunday, Hampton, of Winfield, was booked into the Lake County Jail. Winfield police arrested him on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He was released the following morning at around 7:45 a.m.

The information of the arrest was recently released.

Hampton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 after spending his entire career with the Bears. He was drafted 4th overall out of Arkansas in 1979.